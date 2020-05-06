Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 11,195 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,952 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,195 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.8% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,637 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 233,932 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,486,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,045,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,533 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cascend Securities lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $297.56 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $264.60 and a 200 day moving average of $279.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,270.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

