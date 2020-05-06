Cubic Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cubic Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,821 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,801 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.7% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in Microsoft by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 29,202 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,725 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 37,333 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $180.76 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $1,356.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.63.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.19.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

