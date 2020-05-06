Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) & MMRGlobal (NASDAQ:MMRF) Head-To-Head Review

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) and MMRGlobal (OTCMKTS:MMRF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Ctrip.Com International alerts:

Ctrip.Com International has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MMRGlobal has a beta of -21.34, indicating that its stock price is 2,234% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ctrip.Com International and MMRGlobal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ctrip.Com International $4.52 billion 0.00 $162.00 million $0.94 N/A MMRGlobal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ctrip.Com International has higher revenue and earnings than MMRGlobal.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ctrip.Com International and MMRGlobal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ctrip.Com International 0 3 10 0 2.77 MMRGlobal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ctrip.Com International currently has a consensus target price of $42.34, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Ctrip.Com International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ctrip.Com International is more favorable than MMRGlobal.

Profitability

This table compares Ctrip.Com International and MMRGlobal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ctrip.Com International 5.79% 3.91% 1.88% MMRGlobal N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.4% of Ctrip.Com International shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Ctrip.Com International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.4% of MMRGlobal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ctrip.Com International beats MMRGlobal on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ctrip.Com International

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group tours, semi-group tours, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as flights, cruises, buses, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; various value-added services, such as transportation at destinations and tickets, activities, insurance, visa services, and tour guides; and supplier management and customer relationship management services. Further, it provides its corporate clients with travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information maintenance, online booking and authorization, online enquiry, and travel report system. Additionally, the company offers online advertising services. It operates primarily under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brand names. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About MMRGlobal

MMRGlobal, Inc., through its subsidiary, MyMedicalRecords, Inc., provides online personal health records (PHRs) and storage solutions for consumers, healthcare professionals, employers, insurance companies, financial institutions, retailers, professional organizations, and affinity groups in the United States. The company's solutions enable individuals and families to access their medical records and other documents, such as birth certificates, passports, insurance policies, and wills using Internet. It offers MyMedicalRecords, a secure Web-based PHR system, which transmits and stores documents, images, and voice mail messages in the system using various methods, such as fax, voice, and file upload. The company also provides MyESafeDepositBox, an online secure document storage system designed to provide online storage for medical records; MMRPro, an integrated scanning and web-based document management solution for healthcare professionals; and private-label PHR and MyEsafeDepositBox storage solutions. MMRGlobal, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Ctrip.Com International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ctrip.Com International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.