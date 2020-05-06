CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$14.50 at BMO Capital Markets

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRT.UN. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$12.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

TSE:CRT.UN opened at C$12.06 on Monday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$9.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.81.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

