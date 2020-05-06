CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Price Target Cut to $14.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) had its target price cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $16.50 to $14.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.47% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

OTCMKTS:CTRRF opened at $8.76 on Monday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $12.85.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totalling approximately 28 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

