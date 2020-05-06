Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.84.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

Shares of CRWD opened at $71.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.76. Crowdstrike has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $101.88. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.82.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.80 million. The company’s revenue was up 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crowdstrike news, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total transaction of $774,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,778,986 shares of company stock worth $622,684,834.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.