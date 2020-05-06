Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,875,000 after acquiring an additional 27,901 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,938,000 after acquiring an additional 47,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastgroup Properties stock opened at $104.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.80. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $83.40 and a 52 week high of $142.69.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $88.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.91 million. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

EGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $133.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.38.

Eastgroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

