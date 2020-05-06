Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,389 Shares of Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,751,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,800 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,751,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,657,000 after purchasing an additional 150,242 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 404,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 109,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 291,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,568,000. 11.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris stock opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Tenaris SA has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $28.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average is $18.83.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 6.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Tenaris SA will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on TS shares. Cowen raised shares of Tenaris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

