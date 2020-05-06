Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,866 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,015,000 after buying an additional 688,390 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

IR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.17.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.88.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.25 million. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total transaction of $535,511.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,124.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

