Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 50.6% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Several analysts have commented on HELE shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.50.

HELE stock opened at $163.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.43. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $198.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $442.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.49 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.