Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,196 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Banco de Chile by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Shares of BCH stock opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.45. Banco de Chile has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $30.03.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.68 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 22.30%. Analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BCH shares. ValuEngine lowered Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Banco de Chile Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.