Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $15,261,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 140.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,725,000 after buying an additional 1,508,379 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,243.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 77,768 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 197,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Scott A. Estes acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $507,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,617 shares in the company, valued at $540,809.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPRT. ValuEngine upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

EPRT opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.17. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $39.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.32 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 3.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.03%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Read More: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.