Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $387,000 Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,174 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 55.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.27.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.48 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

