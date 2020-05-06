Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $213,000 Position in Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enel Chile by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,585,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,282,000 after acquiring an additional 731,243 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Enel Chile during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enel Chile by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 55,266 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Enel Chile by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 166,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 96,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Enel Chile during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENIC shares. Scotiabank upgraded Enel Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Enel Chile stock opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.05. Enel Chile SA – has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $5.11.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $850.09 million during the quarter.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

