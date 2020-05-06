Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $114,000 Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 128.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,736 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 16,136 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLF. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 48.7% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,242 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $102,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,649 shares in the company, valued at $509,814.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Baldwin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $44,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,410.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 240,000 shares of company stock worth $1,066,650 in the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLF. ValuEngine upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

NYSE:CLF opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 100.50% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

