Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,140 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 647.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 5,071.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Shares of BHC opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $31.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.23.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 68.06% and a negative net margin of 20.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $115,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann acquired 4,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $80,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,221.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 10,490 shares of company stock worth $215,516 over the last three months. 12.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.