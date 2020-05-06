Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) PT Lowered to C$14.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.75 to C$14.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRR.UN. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Securities lowered shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$17.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.38.

Shares of TSE:CRR.UN opened at C$12.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.67, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 11.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.87. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$9.26 and a 1 year high of C$16.71.

In other Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton purchased 6,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.13 per share, with a total value of C$65,199.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$253,603.96.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

