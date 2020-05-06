Critical Survey: Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) and Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) and Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.8% of Republic First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Red River Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Republic First Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Republic First Bancorp and Red River Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic First Bancorp $128.60 million 1.07 -$3.50 million ($0.06) -39.00 Red River Bancshares $89.69 million 3.10 $24.82 million $3.49 10.89

Red River Bancshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Republic First Bancorp. Republic First Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red River Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Republic First Bancorp and Red River Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Red River Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

Red River Bancshares has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.63%. Given Red River Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Red River Bancshares is more favorable than Republic First Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Republic First Bancorp and Red River Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic First Bancorp -3.42% -1.80% -0.14% Red River Bancshares 28.18% 10.56% 1.33%

Summary

Red River Bancshares beats Republic First Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides secured and unsecured commercial loans, real estate loans, construction and land development loans, automobile loans, home improvement loans, mortgages, home equity and overdraft lines of credit, and other products, as well as lockbox services. It has branches; and 25 proprietary ATMs located in its store network. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services. The company operates a network of 23 banking centers, as well as 1 loan production office in Covington, Louisiana. Red River Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Louisiana.

