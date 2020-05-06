Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crexendo, Inc., formerly known as Imergent, Inc., operates as an eCommerce application service provider enabling companies to extend their business to eCommerce. It involves in the sale of StoresOnline software licenses; and provision of search engine optimization, search engine management, conversion rate optimization, Website design and development, and Web hosting services. The company sells and markets its products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Crexendo, Inc. is based in Tempe, Arizona. “

Get Crexendo alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crexendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CXDO opened at $6.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.94 million, a P/E ratio of 89.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.02. Crexendo has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.42.

Crexendo (OTCMKTS:CXDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter. Crexendo had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Analysts forecast that Crexendo will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crexendo (CXDO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.