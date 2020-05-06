CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $47.75

Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.75 and last traded at $48.28, with a volume of 3606 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.32.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRVL. BidaskClub cut CorVel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded CorVel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.14. The stock has a market cap of $892.20 million, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $148.09 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 7.96%.

In other news, CMO Diane Blaha sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,229 shares in the company, valued at $446,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $65,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,545. Corporate insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CorVel in the first quarter worth $147,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 225.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 48.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

