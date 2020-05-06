CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Stock Position Decreased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth $6,139,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 459.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $483,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,463 shares in the company, valued at $9,602,308.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $35,949.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,585 shares of company stock worth $4,216,262. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $120.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $90.07 and a 1 year high of $126.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.30.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 32.98% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $147.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.69%.

COR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.40.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.