CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) CAO Mark R. Jones Sells 750 Shares

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total value of $90,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,839.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of COR stock opened at $120.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.06. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $90.07 and a 12-month high of $126.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 32.98%. The firm had revenue of $147.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James cut CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,377,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth $58,651,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth $25,800,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 406,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,530,000 after buying an additional 154,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 183.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 210,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,155,000 after buying an additional 136,621 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

