Contrasting Glassbridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) & Focus Financial Partners (OTCMKTS:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) and Glassbridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glassbridge Enterprises has a beta of 5.28, suggesting that its share price is 428% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Focus Financial Partners and Glassbridge Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners $1.22 billion 1.30 -$12.87 million $2.15 10.59 Glassbridge Enterprises $100,000.00 45.00 $20.20 million N/A N/A

Glassbridge Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Focus Financial Partners.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Focus Financial Partners and Glassbridge Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners 2 1 7 0 2.50 Glassbridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Focus Financial Partners currently has a consensus target price of $32.56, suggesting a potential upside of 43.07%. Given Focus Financial Partners’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Focus Financial Partners is more favorable than Glassbridge Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Focus Financial Partners and Glassbridge Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners -1.06% 20.66% 6.63% Glassbridge Enterprises N/A 4,560.00% 43.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.6% of Focus Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Glassbridge Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Focus Financial Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Glassbridge Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Glassbridge Enterprises beats Focus Financial Partners on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Glassbridge Enterprises Company Profile

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides enterprise data storage and asset management services worldwide. The company provides solid-state optimized unified hybrid storage systems, secure automated archive solutions, and high-density enterprise storage arrays for various applications, including virtual machine storage, cloud storage, database, surveillance, bulk storage, backup and recovery, and disaster recovery and archive. Its storage solutions include Unity line, a unified storage solution; E-Series SAN storage solutions, which enable users to shrink their storage footprint; and Assureon line, a secure archive solution. The company also offers investment advisory services. It serves businesses and individual consumers through distributors, wholesalers, value-added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and retail outlets. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. in February 2017. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oakdale, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.