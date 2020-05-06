Contrasting CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) & Sphere 3D (NYSE:ANY)

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CooTek (Cayman) and Sphere 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CooTek (Cayman) -20.71% -62.75% -36.19% Sphere 3D -156.80% N/A -29.97%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CooTek (Cayman) and Sphere 3D, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CooTek (Cayman) 0 3 1 0 2.25 Sphere 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A

CooTek (Cayman) currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.21%. Given CooTek (Cayman)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CooTek (Cayman) is more favorable than Sphere 3D.

Volatility and Risk

CooTek (Cayman) has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere 3D has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.0% of CooTek (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Sphere 3D shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Sphere 3D shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CooTek (Cayman) and Sphere 3D’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CooTek (Cayman) $177.88 million 2.51 -$36.85 million ($0.01) -702.00 Sphere 3D $9.03 million 0.52 -$26.21 million N/A N/A

Sphere 3D has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CooTek (Cayman).

Summary

Sphere 3D beats CooTek (Cayman) on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers RDX removable disk systems that provide scalability, centralized management, encryption and duplication, and reliability for backup, archive, data interchange, and disaster recovery; G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; and Glassware Open Virtual Appliance and Open Virtual Format products. It also provides HVE converged and hyper-converged Infrastructure solutions, such as HVE-STACK high density server solution; HVE-VELOCITY high availability dual enclosure storage area network solution; and HVE 3DGFX, a virtualized desktop infrastructure solution. In addition, the company offers SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as linear tape file system solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. Sphere 3D Corp. markets its products under the RDX, Glassware 2.0, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, NEO, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

