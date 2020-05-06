Comparing Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) & Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.9% of Tcr2 Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 39.1% of Tcr2 Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Tcr2 Therapeutics and Beam Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tcr2 Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Beam Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tcr2 Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 78.21%. Given Tcr2 Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tcr2 Therapeutics is more favorable than Beam Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tcr2 Therapeutics and Beam Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tcr2 Therapeutics N/A N/A -$47.60 million ($4.62) -2.13 Beam Therapeutics $20,000.00 42,329.83 -$721.33 million ($14.05) -1.17

Tcr2 Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beam Therapeutics. Tcr2 Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beam Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tcr2 Therapeutics and Beam Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tcr2 Therapeutics N/A -26.96% -25.86% Beam Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tcr2 Therapeutics beats Beam Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tcr2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies. The company was formerly known as TCR2, Inc. and changed its name to TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

