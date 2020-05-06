Community Bank N.A. Purchases 363 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 40,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,505,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 23,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,262,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 5,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,193,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,550.00 target price (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.23.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,349.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $927.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,196.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,320.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

