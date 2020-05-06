Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Trading 5.1% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $34.17 and last traded at $33.36, 318,900 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 4% from the average session volume of 307,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.75.

Specifically, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $64,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.94 per share, for a total transaction of $319,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,019.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIX shares. Sidoti cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.63 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.26%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,741,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

