Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Colony Credit Real Estate to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 424.37%. The company had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.50 million. On average, analysts expect Colony Credit Real Estate to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CLNC stock opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87. The company has a market cap of $540.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $16.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.97%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -333.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLNC shares. Raymond James cut Colony Credit Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Colony Credit Real Estate from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

