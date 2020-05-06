Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UTF. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 256.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:UTF opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

