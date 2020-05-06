Clime Capital (ASX:CAM) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Clime Capital Ltd (ASX:CAM) were up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$0.77 ($0.54) and last traded at A$0.76 ($0.54), approximately 94,316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.76 ($0.54).

The firm has a market cap of $85.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.28, a quick ratio of 55.48 and a current ratio of 55.50.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.34%. Clime Capital’s payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

