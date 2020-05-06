Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 71.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 669 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 780,903 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $110,537,000 after purchasing an additional 163,547 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 451 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,288 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $146.58 on Wednesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $152.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.79.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The firm had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.25.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.30, for a total value of $809,649.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,163 shares in the company, valued at $49,336,731.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Nappen Kimmel sold 7,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total transaction of $981,752.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,067,330.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,213,670 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

