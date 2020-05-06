Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 117.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,151 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,882 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth $3,105,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 733.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 293.9% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 450.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 451 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 2,336.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $146.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.79. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $152.49.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

In other news, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total value of $30,548.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,300.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 5,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $704,464.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 65,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,005,842.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,213,670. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cfra lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.25.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

