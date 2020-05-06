Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Director Peter John Sacripanti Sells 213 Shares

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total value of $30,548.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,300.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Peter John Sacripanti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 2nd, Peter John Sacripanti sold 214 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $29,502.04.

Shares of CTXS opened at $146.58 on Wednesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $152.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.33.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair raised Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,828 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,840,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Citrix Systems by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,108 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

