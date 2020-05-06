CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Insider CIBT Education Group Inc Purchases 83,000 Shares

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) insider CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,237,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,683,500.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 30th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,150.00.

On Monday, April 27th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 65,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,100.00.

On Thursday, April 23rd, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,173.00.

On Monday, April 20th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 40,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,800.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,265.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 50,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,750.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$900.00.

On Monday, April 6th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 41,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,297.50.

On Thursday, April 2nd, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,012.00.

On Monday, March 30th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 54,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,760.00.

MBA opened at C$0.50 on Wednesday. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.40 and a 12-month high of C$0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price target on CIBT Education Group from C$1.45 to C$1.39 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It provides Western and Chinese accredited business and management programs in college preparation, healthcare, hotel management and tourism, English language training, and English teacher certifications, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training.

