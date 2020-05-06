Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $1,162,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 26,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $662,572.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,494,016 shares of company stock valued at $41,264,882 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.59.

SIX opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 2.20.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.75 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

