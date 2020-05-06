Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Takes $539,000 Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in L3Harris by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of L3Harris by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of L3Harris by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on L3Harris in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.89.

LHX stock opened at $189.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.80. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99. The firm has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.77.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,540.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

