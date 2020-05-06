Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Takes $437,000 Position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,344,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $715,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

AVDL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.32.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19. The company has a market cap of $340.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

