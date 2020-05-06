Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Takes $368,000 Position in Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 281.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,090,000 after purchasing an additional 276,483 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 313.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,504,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after buying an additional 44,962 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.11.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $357,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,001,298 shares in the company, valued at $51,076,210.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,000 shares of company stock worth $7,646,928.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $53.82 on Wednesday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $67.54. The company has a current ratio of 29.57, a quick ratio of 29.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.39. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

