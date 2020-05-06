Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Takes $247,000 Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,701 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,093,401.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,807.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $832,943.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,728.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,196 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $99.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.34. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.19 and a fifty-two week high of $108.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.75 and a 200-day moving average of $91.55.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Akamai Technologies to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.65.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

