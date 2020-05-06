Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Takes $237,000 Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STE. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steris by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Steris by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,813,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $406,494,000 after buying an additional 46,818 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Steris by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,988,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Steris by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 58,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,928,000 after buying an additional 21,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Steris by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 161,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,641,000 after buying an additional 21,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $141.66 on Wednesday. Steris PLC has a 52 week low of $105.69 and a 52 week high of $168.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

STE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

