Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 94,627 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 70.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 94,627 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HP. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 82.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 20,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 27.4% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 10.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 980.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HP opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 2.10. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $59.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average of $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $633.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.71%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.29%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $19.50 to $14.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,297 shares in the company, valued at $996,292.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

