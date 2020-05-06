Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 20,596 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,596 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,550,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,984,000 after buying an additional 45,798 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,004,000 after acquiring an additional 14,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NCLH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $60.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.69.

NCLH stock opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $59.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.05.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.