Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Myokardia were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Myokardia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Myokardia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Myokardia during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Myokardia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Myokardia in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

In related news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,796 shares in the company, valued at $4,223,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Taylor C. Harris sold 1,305 shares of Myokardia stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $61,321.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,833.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,305 shares of company stock valued at $303,247 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MYOK opened at $61.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.85 and a 200 day moving average of $62.51. Myokardia Inc has a 1 year low of $42.65 and a 1 year high of $78.28.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts predict that Myokardia Inc will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

MYOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Myokardia from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.82.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

