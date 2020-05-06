Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Liberty Braves Group Series C worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the 4th quarter worth about $9,920,000. Parthenon LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 198,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 40,962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after buying an additional 40,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 15,959 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BATRK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Liberty Braves Group Series C from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $784.41 million, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.62. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($1.63). The company had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Braves Group Series C will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

