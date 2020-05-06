Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,990,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,874,000 after buying an additional 187,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,653,000 after buying an additional 27,179 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Twilio by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,222,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,193,000 after buying an additional 458,920 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 995,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,048,000 after buying an additional 44,665 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $90,863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $1,844,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,829 shares of company stock worth $14,318,434. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $116.57 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $151.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of -50.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.33 and a 200-day moving average of $104.84.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Twilio from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

