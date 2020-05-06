Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 75,945 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 106.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,430 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,945 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 48.7% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,242 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $44,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 133,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,410.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $898,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,565,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,009,530.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,650 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLF opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.95.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 100.50%. The business had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.