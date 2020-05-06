Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,464 Shares of Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average of $38.01. Silk Road Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.79 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.19% and a negative net margin of 54.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($20.12) EPS. Analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

SILK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $950,686.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,577,293.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $267,589.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $813,657.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,093 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,740 in the last three months.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

