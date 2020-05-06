Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,174 Shares of Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Zymeworks by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP raised its position in Zymeworks by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

ZYME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.64.

NYSE ZYME opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.55. Zymeworks Inc has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $52.75. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 492.27% and a negative return on equity of 54.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME).

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.