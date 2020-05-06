Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,612 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KBH. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in KB Home by 491.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KB Home alerts:

NYSE:KBH opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $40.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.40.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 12.63%.

KBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of KB Home from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of KB Home from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.72.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.