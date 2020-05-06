Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $630,000 Holdings in Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Castle Biosciences worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 23.6% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 62.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 20,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $90,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Healthquest Partners sold 25,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $775,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock worth $2,467,500.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSTL. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average is $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.31 million and a PE ratio of -35.00. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $39.77.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

